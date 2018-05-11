Maher: Things Are Going Well, If You Don’t Care About ‘Democracy, Russia, Corruption, the Environment’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that in order to think things in America are going well, “you have to not care about democracy, Russia, corruption, the environment.”

Maher said, “[A]lmost 60 percent of the people [in] the latest poll in America say things are going well. Now, you have to not care about democracy, Russia, corruption, the environment. I–.”

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich cut in to say that 90 percent of Americans would say things were going well if there wasn’t a “jerk” as president.

Maher then stated, “I know it’s always the economy, stupid. But are we a people now who only care about money? Because that is the only thing that’s going well.”

