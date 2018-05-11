Reps Maxine Waters, Mike Kelly Have Heated Exchange on House Floor: ‘It Is Your President That’s Dividing This Country’

This week on the House floor durning a debate about repealing Obama-era automobile lending guidelines, Reps. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Maxine Waters (D-CA) had a heated exchange.

Kelly said, “We’re trying to make America great every day and every way and the best way to do that is to stop talking about discrimination and start talking about the nation. We’re coming together as a people in spite of what you say.”

Waters responded, “Mr. Kelly, please don’t leave, because I want you to know that I am more offended as an African-American woman than you will ever be. And this business about making America great again, it is your president that’s dividing this country. And don’t talk to me about the fact that we don’t understand.”

When Kelly asked if she will yield, Water said, “No, I will not yield, no I will not yield. Don’t tell me we don’t understand, that’s the attitude given toward women time and time again.”

When the chair Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA ) tried to gain control, Water shot back, “Don’t you stop me in the middle when you didn’t stop him in the middle and so I shall continue. Don’t you dare talk to me like that and think that somehow women don’t understand what goes on on the floors of automobile dealers.”

She continued, “I don’t appreciate that you did not interrupt him when he was making those outrageous remarks about him knowing more about discrimination than I know about discrimination. I resent that, and I resent the remark about making America great again. He’s down here making a speech for this dishonorable president of the United States of America… and no I don’t yield, not one second to you. Not one second. Not one second to you.”

