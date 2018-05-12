Judge Jeanine: Trump Sending a Message to Iran, Russia that the U.S. Is ‘Back’

. @JudgeJeanine : " @realDonaldTrump not only sends a message to Iran but to Russia as well, that the U.S. is back as a dominant regional player after the Obama years." pic.twitter.com/utIx20uLxk

During her opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro praised President Donald Trump for his Tuesday announcement that the United States is pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement, as well as for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Pirro declared that the United States was “back” on top as a “dominant regional player after the Obama years.”

“Trump has reassured the world that his word is worth more than any former U.S. presidents like Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama, who all promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem, but didn’t deliver,” said Pirro. “His word is worth more than any treaty and stronger than any U.N. resolution. He promised and he delivered. Trump not only sends a message to Iran, but to Russia as well that the U.S. is back as a dominant regional player after the Obama years. He recognizes a reality that everyone else in the West willingly binds themselves too, and that is that Jerusalem is the one and only capital of Israel.”

