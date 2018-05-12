MSNBC Guest: Michael Avenatti, Robert Mueller Part of a ‘Justice League’ to Save Democracy

During Saturday’s MSNBC broadcast of “AM Joy,” Paul Butler, professor of law at Georgetown Law School, commended former student and Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti, sitting right beside him, for his work in trying to take down President Donald Trump.

According to Butler, Avenatti and FBI special counsel Robert Mueller are a “justice league” trying to save democracy.

“Let me take a moment to brag on my former student, this dude right here, I think of him as in a justice league with Robert Mueller to save our democracy,” Butler stated. “What Michael is doing is showing how the money came in. What Robert Mueller is interested in is where it went, how it flowed out of this LLC and whether the big kahuna, Mr. Trump, had any portion of that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent