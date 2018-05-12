MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance: Veterans Who Love Trump Aren’t ‘Honorable’

Saturday on “AM Joy,” MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance denounced the honor of military veterans who support President Donald Trump because of his prior comments regarding Senator John McCain (R-AZ) being a prisoner of war while he “hid” from the draft.

“These military people love him, alright? And I’m going to just come right out and say it — not honorable military veterans, because an honorable military veteran, if they had heard this story, would have said, ‘You know what, there’s a line. That line has now been crossed,’ but they have this cultish love of him where the love of Donald Trump exceeds the constitution and exceeds the love of the honor of everyone who has sacrificed and lost in this nation,” Nance said.

