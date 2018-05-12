SNL Moms Chastise Cast Members for Being Too Political in Cold Open

“Saturday Night Live” mixed things up this week, electing to bring on cast members’ mothers to honor them the night before Mother’s Day instead of lampooning President Donald Trump and his administration.

“Normally we open this show with a political sketch, which can sometimes be divisive. But since tomorrow is Mother’s Day, we’re going to focus on something we can all agree on: moms,” Aidy Bryant opened before introducing her mother.

Kenan Thompson showed off his mom, who scolded SNL for “all the political stuff.”

“Enough with the Trump jokes,” Luke Null’s mom said. “And why doesn’t SNL ever talk about Crooked Hillary?”

Instead of politics and Trump, Chris Redd’s mom suggested they focus on Jesus.

