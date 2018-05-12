SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Reluctantly Admits Trump Had a Good Week

In the wake of President Donald Trump freeing three U.S. citizens from North Korean captivity, “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che admitted through clenched teeth Trump had a good week.

“You know, I gotta admit, President Trump had a pretty good week. He helped secure the release of three American prisoners from North Korea, and when he greeted them at the airport, he didn’t even say, ‘Wait I thought they were Americans,'” Jost stated.

“I mean sure, this has been a decent week for Donald Trump,” Che added, “the same way a decent date with R. Kelly is to go home dry. Personally, I don’t like when Trump is this quiet. It’s like when I’m babysitting my nephew and he’s quiet for too long and I’m like, ‘Oh, no. He’s eating out of that litter box again.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent