Bartiromo: ‘Mind-boggling’ There’s a $47 Trillion Budget Over 10 Years and Can’t Find $25 Billion for the Wall

During Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Sunday,” Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo called it “mind-boggling” that there is a $47 trillion budget but no money readily available to be spent on building the United States-Mexico border wall.

“[I]t’s perfectly natural to think that OK, if it hasn’t been used, this money is sitting there maybe we can clawback $15 billion, and again, the president is saying that he is willing to go to bat even though it’s very close to the mid-term elections, by the way, to shut down this government until this funding is done,” Bartiromo said. “It is a little mind-boggling that you have a $47 trillion budget over 10 years and you can’t find $25 billion for the wall for that.”

