Bernie Sanders: Trump Views on Immigration ‘Heartless’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called Trump’s views on immigration “heartless.”

When asked about Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcement that the U.S. would seek to separate parents and children who cross the U.S.-Mexico illegally, Sanders said, “I think it is heartless. I think the entire Trump views on immigration is heartless. In the last polls that I have seen some 80% of the American people believe that we should provide legal status to the 1.8 million people in the DACA program who are eligible for DACA. That’s a program that Trump killed.”

He added, “The American people believe we should move forward with comprehensive immigration reform and Trump is moving in exactly the wrong direction. We see the cruelty of his immigration policies when you talk about the United States government separating children from their parents. We need to move aggressively and do what the American people want towards comprehensive immigration reform.”

