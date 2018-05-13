Bolton: ‘Possible’ U.S. Will Sanction European Companies Doing Business with Iran

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said in order to get a better nuclear deal with Iran it is possible the United States will impose sanctions on European companies.
Host Jake Tapper asked, “Is the U.S. going to impose sanctions on European companies that continue to do business with Iran?”
Bolton answered, “The answer is, it’s possible, it depends on the conduct of other governments.”
