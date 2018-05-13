Bolton: Trump Has Opportunity to Size Up Kim Jong Un During Face-to-Face Negotiations

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said President Donald Trump will be able to size up North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un at their face-to-face meeting slated to be held in Singapore.

Bolton said, “The president is going to make the decision when he sits down with Kim Jong Un just what exactly the North is up to, and he’ll size him up. And he’s an outstanding ability to do that. We’ll see what comes from it.”

