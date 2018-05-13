Cheney: Waterboarding ‘Worked,’ It Is Not Torture

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former Vice President Dick Cheney declared that waterboarding terrorist “worked.”

Cheney said, “I’m not one of those people who calls it torture, an awful lot of people do but it wasn’t. It was set up in a way that what we did was in fact consistent with our fundamental statutes and agreements that were in place. And it worked.”

He continued, “Waterboarding was applied to only three individuals. One of those was Khalid Sheikh Mohammed the mastermind of 9/11.”

He added, “If you know Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is the mastermind behind all of this, if you know he is No. 2 to bin Laden in terms of the attack, if you know he’s probably the guy who knows more than anybody else except bin Laden what’s next, what’s the next target, how many people are they gonna kill and how are they gonna do it, and then you tell me that only method we have is, ‘please, please, pretty please, tell us what you know,’ well I don’t buy that.”

