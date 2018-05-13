Dem Rep Cohen: President Trump Is a ‘600-Pound Orange Elephant’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Live With Alex Witt,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) called President Donald Trump a “600-pound, orange elephant.”

When asked about using impeachment as issue in the 2018 midterm elections, Cohen said, “Nancy Pelosi is a very outstanding politician and official. I have great respect for her. I agree with her it’s not going to happen with the Republican majority. Republicans have turned blindly against what is obviously violations of the Emoluments Clause, what could be proven and put out by Mueller as obstruction of justice and other violations that could lead to impeachment. Republicans won’t do it. It’s not going to happen in this Congress.”

He continued, “But I think it’s important that we don’t just totally not speak about the 600-pound, orange elephant in the middle of the room and the actions he’s taken that have shredded our Constitution and the sense of decency that you’re supposed to have from the president of the United States should be talked about by people who have been elected to uphold the Constitution.”

