Trevor Noah: ‘People Underestimate How Laser-Focused Trump and His Supporters Are’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” host and comedian Trevor Noah said President Donald Trump and his supporters were underestimated.

When asked about a possible second Trump term, Noah said, “I think people underestimate how laser-focused Trump and his supporters are. I think people also underestimate how many people in America are willing to accept the adverse effects of Donald Trump as they pertain to the general discourse in America, versus the economy and how people actually feel in their daily lives.”

He added, “There are many people who go ‘I’m offended by Donald Trump, but I’m not affected by him. I think too many people take for granted the ability Democrats have to step in their own way and trip at the finish line. I don’t take any of that for granted.”

