Chaffetz: Only Trump Had ‘the Political Guts’ to Move U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

. @jasoninthehouse on U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem: "The only one to have the political guts to actually do it is Donald Trump. I'm proud of the @POTUS for doing this...Get used to it, because it isn't going away. We're gonna be standing by Israel's side every step of the way." pic.twitter.com/91yvqH7EGu

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “The Intelligence Report,” former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), also a Fox News contributor, said while many presidents promised to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, the only one to have the “political guts” to do it was Donald Trump.

Chaffetz said, “I think the former president, they give a lot of lip service to it because hey it was great for fund-raising, but the only one who had the political guts to actually do it is Donald Trump and I’m proud of the president for doing this.”

He added, “It has broad bipartisan support. It showed the world that truly Israel is one of the greatest partners and allies of the United States of America. And get used to it because it ain’t going away. And we’re going to be standing by Israel’s side every step of the way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN