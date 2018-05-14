Chris Christie: Legalized Sports Betting Will Add ‘Significant Amount of Revenue’ to Each State

What does legalized sports betting mean for you? pic.twitter.com/pJwvtwGVpZ

During ESPN’s “Outside the Lines,” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie discussed the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the ban on sports betting, saying legalized sports gambling means a “significant amount of revenue” for states.

“It’ll be hundreds of millions of dollars a year,” Christie said Monday of what it would it mean for New Jersey. “It’s going to be a great thing for the individual states that get involved.

Christie added that the legalization also adds a “safer, more pleasant legal environment” for placing bets on sports.

In a tweet, the former governor called Monday “a great day for the rights of states and their people to make their own decisions.”

A great day for the rights of states and their people to make their own decisions. New Jersey citizens wanted sports gambling and the federal Gov't had no right to tell them no. The Supreme Court agrees with us today. I am proud to have fought for the rights of the people of NJ. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) May 14, 2018

