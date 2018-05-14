GOP Rep DeSantis Predicts Nations Outside of Western European Will Follow U.S. Lead on Moving Embassies to Jerusalem

. @RepDeSantis : “I think you’re going to see a lot of countries outside Western Europe start to follow the United States’ lead.” pic.twitter.com/ZHlLd62NKn

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said he foresees countries following the United States lead on moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in Israel.

The Florida Republican predicted those nations would be outside of Western Europe.

“Guatemala is going to open up an embassy in Jerusalem in two days,” he said. “Paraguay is on the way. I think you’re going to see a lot of countries out of Western Europe start to follow the United States’ lead. I bet you some of those countries who are our traditional allies will probably be the laggards in this. But hey Brian, that’s fine. I mean, do the right thing and some of these smaller countries who have done that — I think they’ve shown a lot of courage in doing so.”

