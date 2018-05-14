GOP Rep Kelly: Democrats Are ‘About Dividing Us as Americans’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends,” Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) discussed his heated exchange on the House floor last week with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

Explaining the original debate was about car loans, Kelly said, “There was a steady stream of Democrats coming down to the microphone and constantly berating automobile dealers and automobile people that I know so well, love so well and have worked with for so long. This is absolutely preposterous. Again, it’s about dividing us as Americans, not about uniting us. And when we go to saying it’s white vs. nonwhite, it’s man vs. woman. That is so preposterous. And those are the type of things that divide us as a people. So, it’s appalling for me to sit and watch that I will tell you this: if people think it’s okay to sit back and not say anything when you know it’s not true, when you know it’s an outright lie, when you know it’s an outright attempt to divide us and say nothing, that is not being a standup American. Have you got to stand up for all Americans, by the way.”

Kelly added, “Don’t take my word for it, Google Ms. Waters and see what she has done in her lifetime. Everything has got to come down to discrimination somehow we are not treating nonwhite people fairly. We are discriminating against them. Since this president came into office and this administration we have seen an economy that’s skyrocketed and good for all Americans. Not just white Americans or not white Americans but all Americans. These are red, white, and blue issues. And if we can’t get away from this divisive type of talk, we cannot come together as a nation. That’s horrible. It’s totally unacceptable.”

