Gorka: ‘I Know There Are Still People in the White House Who Don’t Respect the President’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former Trump administration deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka, now a Fox News contributor, offered his thoughts on the leaks out of the Trump White House, which he said disturbed him.

He suggested those leaks are coming from people in the White House that “don’t respect” President Donald Trump.

“The leaks disturb me,” he said. “General Kelly had a grip on the White House when he came in. Now there seems to be a resurgence. I know there are still people in the White House who don’t respect the president. And I never understood why you want to work for somebody who you don’t respect. They’ll be dealt with. I trust the general. But at the end of the day, it really is stunning. Just the economy, Steve — we now have 5 million Americans who have been given cash bonuses because of the president’s tax reform bill. Not 5,000, not half-a-million — 5 million Americans, and that’s going to be great for November.”

