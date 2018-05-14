Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Do’ Expect Personnel Changes as a Result of Leaks

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said she expected personnel changes among the White House staff as a result of leaks.

Partial transcript as follows:

MACCALLUM: I want to get your thought on one last thing and this is a Trump tweet from today on leakers. He said ‘The so-called leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put up by a fake news media in order to make us look as bad as possible. With that being said, leakers are traitors and cowards and we will find out who they are.’ Can you tell us about the process of trying to figure out who is leaking from the Communications Department and what’s going to be done?

CONWAY: I won’t tell you the process so much as to tell you that there are all kinds of leaks. Some leaks exist to hurt colleagues, some leaks exist because they disagree with the policies that are being put forth, but none of them are helpful. And I will tell you something else that’s going on in this White House, but not as badly as it was at the beginning, it’s not so much leaking as using the media to shiv each other. That was going on quite a bit at the beginning of the administration but it’s less so now. I think the president is on solid ground here, that if you work at the pleasure of the president, like we all do here, and you have the privilege and the blessing of coming every day to work in this White House on behalf of the nation that we all love then you want to be competent, you want to be loyal and you ought to be able to reinforce the agenda that prevailed here. I can’t go on more but I have several discussions with the president on this very topic today.

MACCALLUM: Do you expect personnel changes as a result?

CONWAY: I do actually, yes I do.

MACCALLUM: Interesting. Kellyanne Conway, always good to see you. Thank you very much.