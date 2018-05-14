Rubio: ‘This Confrontation with China Is by Far the Most Important Thing Facing This Country on a Global Scale’

Sen. @marcorubio : "This confrontation with China is by far the most important thing facing this country on a global scale." @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/Y2fbXop9xY

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urge President Donald Trump and his administration to not back down from his tough stance on China.

Rubio expressed his concern over some signs the White House might waver on China and argued it was the most important thing facing the country.

“I just think there’s a lot of people tripping over there,” Rubio said. “You know, every day some group of CEOs comes marching into the White House and tries to talk the president down from the strong stand that he has taken on China. There’s a lot of voices in the administration that want to back down a little bit on the China thing. This confrontation with China is by far the most important thing facing this country on a global scale. This is going to define the next 80 years … They intend to replace us.

