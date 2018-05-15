70 officers greet 5-year-old son of fallen cop on his first day of school after tragedy

Two weeks ago, Indiana police officer Rob Pitt was shot and killed by a homicide suspect during an exchange of gunfire.

WGNTV reports that Pitt’s son, Dakota, returned back to school Monday in touching fashion.

For his first day back to school, Dakota asked if one of his dad’s friends could drive him in his dad’s police car.

Upon his arrival, Dakota discovered 70 Terre Haute police officers and Vigo County sheriff’s deputies waiting to welcome him to school.

Dakota asked his mom if one of his dad’s friends could drive him to school for his first day back. Little did he know that would turn into 70 Terre Haute and Vigo County officers showing up in Sullivan. He was shocked 💙 pic.twitter.com/lbXquLdTJU — Kiley Thomas (@KileyWTHI) May 14, 2018

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo