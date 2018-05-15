70 officers greet 5-year-old son of fallen cop on his first day of school after tragedy

by Breitbart TV15 May 20180

Two weeks ago, Indiana police officer Rob Pitt was shot and killed by a homicide suspect during an exchange of gunfire.

WGNTV reports that Pitt’s son, Dakota, returned back to school Monday in touching fashion.

For his first day back to school, Dakota asked if one of his dad’s friends could drive him in his dad’s police car.

Upon his arrival, Dakota discovered 70 Terre Haute police officers and Vigo County sheriff’s deputies waiting to welcome him to school.

