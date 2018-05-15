Clay Travis: Tebow Has ‘Drastically Exceeded’ Expectations in Baseball Career, Will Play in MLB

Monday on Fox Sports Radio’s “Outkick the Coverage,” host Clay Travis noted Tim Tebow’s success in AA this season for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, saying not only has the 2007 Heisman-winner “drastically exceeded” reasonable expectations, but he could end up making the New York Mets’ squad after not playing baseball for 10 years.

Tebow is hitting .260 with four homers and 17 RBI in 31 games this season.

“I think relative to expectations of what Tebow would do in Major League Baseball and professional baseball, even if you’re a Tebow hater, he has drastically exceeded, I think, what reasonable expectations could have been,” Travis said.

He later added, “There are a lot of guys out there that will never be able to hit at that caliber who have been playing baseball every day since they were 10 years old, and Tebow took all of those years off to play football — obviously at an insanely high level. But, to me, I think he will play in the major leagues.”

