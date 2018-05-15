MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell: ‘Appalling’ How U.S. Moved Embassy to Jerusalem

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” MSNBC host and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell said it was “appalling” how the U.S. moved its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem with “no vision at all.”

Mitchell said, “I’ve never seen anything like that. Even the strongest supporters of Israel in administrations Republican and Democratic would at that point say, ‘Be proportional and be cautionary.’ There was no restraint. Israel is now so empowered because of the administration’s enmity with Iran that they now feel, clearly, that they can do anything.”

She continued, “You know the real loser here? The Palestinians are losers, they’ve had dreadful leadership for decades. We all know that, and it’s not just Hamas. It’s both branches of the Palestinian government, Abbas is a disgrace by now. So they’ve been disempowered. But the real loser is one of our strongest allies never mentioned by anyone, King Abdullah of Jordan who has majority Palestinian country who is going to be overwhelmed. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, they’re not going to care if in this grand scheme of Jared Kushner the Palestinians are lost in the shuffle. But King Abdullah will lose his country. He’s completely vulnerable and at risk and the fact that they are now mouthing generalities about the Persian Gulf world about the Palestinians, who they don’t really care about, but those on the front lines care.”

She added, “It’s just to me appalling that we have no vision at all, we got nothing for it, no pullback on settlements. There’s no balancing act here.”

