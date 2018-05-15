Sanders: I ‘Fear’ Trump Is Causing ‘Orwellian Nightmare of Never-Ending War’ in Middle East

Monday during an interview with the Intercept, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he fears President Donald Trump’s Middle East policies are going to cause an “Orwellian nightmare of never-ending war.”

When asked about Trump leaving the Iran nuclear deal Sanders said, “I fear very much that now there is a lot of support for Saudi Arabia’s aims in the region. I fear that we are going to get sucked into a Sunni, Shia, Saudi Arabia, Iran war that could be never-ending, never-ending. I think we are looking at an Orwellian nightmare of never-ending war.”

When asked about the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem causing violence on the Gaza border, Sanders said, “Those are terrible actions. What the United States should be doing — and of course the Trump administration is doing exactly the opposite, instead of applauding Israel for its actions, Israel should be condemned. Israel has a right to security, but shooting unarmed protesters is not what it is about.”

He added, “Obviously Trump is playing a very counterproductive role in every sense.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN