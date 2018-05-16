Dershowitz: Media Coverage ‘Incentivizes and Encourages’ Hamas

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated media coverage “incentivizes and encourages Hamas” “by reporting in such a biased manner.”

Dershowitz said Hamas uses “the dead baby strategy. You use children and women, you deliberately put them on the front lines, you make it impossible for Israel to defend itself without occasionally killing a woman or a child or an elderly person. And every time Israel accidentally kills somebody like that, Israelis grieve. Israel loses. Hamas cheers and celebrates because that’s exactly what they want. They want the media to show the body count. They want the media to show the dead baby, even though Israel tried everything in its power to avoid civilian casualties.”

He continued, “Ambassador Haley was absolutely correct when she said that every one of those deaths is attributable to Hamas, and that every country in the Western world would have done exactly the same. … Israel did exactly what America is doing and the world ought to condemn…Hamas, and also the media that incentivizes and encourages Hamas to do this by reporting in such a biased manner.”

