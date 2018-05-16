Elizabeth Warren: ‘The President of the United States Lies for Sport’

Tuesday at the Center for American Progress “2018 Ideas Conference,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump lied “for sport.”

Warren said, “The debates I see happening around me in Washington these days —they aren’t real. Most of them are just for show. The real deals get cut behind closed doors like the one and a half trillion dollar tax bill drafted in secrecy and rammed through without so much as a single public hearing, let alone a real debate.”

She continued, “And the debates we actually do have are plagued with misinformation which is another part of the problem. The President of the United States lies for sport and gets away with it.”

