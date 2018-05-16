Giuliani: Don’t Think We’d Sit Trump Down with Mueller ‘Unless Comey Was Investigated’ – Might Talk If We Know Why It’s Needed

Rudy Giuliani on @POTUS talking to Mueller: "There would be a narrow area where we might agree if they could tell us why they need it. They have his explanations of everything, they have 1.4 million documents." @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/oBxKmRS0fx

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani stated that President Trump might sit down for an interview with Special Counsel Mueller if they know what the Special Counsel’s office wants clarified, and said if they knew what Mueller wants clarified, “and they told us, that if we gave the explanation that we’re proposing, he was — they were going to end it, fine.” He also stated, “I don’t think we would sit him [the president] down for an interview unless Comey was investigated and treated in the same way.”

Giuliani said, “There would be a narrow area where we might agree, if they could tell us why they need it. They have his explanations of everything. They have 1.4 million documents. They have the witnesses..If they’re going to disbelieve him, they’re going to disbelieve him. And the fact is, we would have to know what is it do you want clarified? If we knew that, and they told us, that if we gave the explanation that we’re proposing, he was — they were going to end it, fine. We’re trying to get him to end this.”

He later added, “[A] lot of the president’s statements contradict Comey. They’re more logical than Comey’s, but they contradict his. If you want to just believe Comey, then you’re walking into a trap. And Comey’s not been investigated. So, I don’t think we would sit him down for an interview unless Comey was investigated and treated in the same way.”

