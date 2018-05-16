Giuliani: POTUS Can’t Be Subpoenaed, We’ll Look at Challenging Mueller Subpoena if Need Be

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani stated the president can’t be subpoenaed and the legal team will look at legal remedies, including challenging a subpoena from Special Counsel Mueller if needed.

Giuliani answered a question on the nature of his plans B and C to handle the special counsel’s investigation by stating the president won’t fire Mueller, but the legal team will “see what kind of legal remedies are available to us, including, if they subpoena us, challenge the subpoena. The same reason they can’t indict him, constitutionally…they can’t issue a subpoena to him.”

