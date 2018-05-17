Brzezinski: ‘Something Morally Unhinged’ About Giuliani

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated that Trump legal team member and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has “something morally unhinged” about him.

Brzezinski said, “You know, there’s something different, though. There’s something morally unhinged. I mean, I thought — I don’t agree with a lot of his policies and political points of view, but I thought he had some great moments in his career, as an American.”

At the beginning of the segment, Brzezinski stated Giuliani is the most “undisciplined big mouth” she’s ever seen, aside from the president.

