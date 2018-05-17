CNN’s Navarro: Trump’s MS-13 ‘Animals’ Remark a Nazi-Like Attempt to ‘Dehumanize’ Immigrants

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” network political commentator Ana Navarro took issue with President Donald Trump’s “animals” response to Fresno County, CA Sheriff Margaret Mims MS-13 gang members’ comment.

Navarro said, “I’m a lot more concerned when he doers things like calls immigrants animals. When we start dehumanizing people. He says he was talking about MS-13 the White House, says he was talking about MS-13.”

She continued, “Not good enough from a president who has called countries in Central America like Haiti shit holes. Not good enough from a president talked about Haitians having AIDS. Not good enough from a president who said people in Africa live in huts and why would they come here. That’s why he doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt. And not good enough when you see the level of division we are seeing out there in America.”

She added, “I am saying the president of the United States has got to measure his words and be more careful about what he said. It is a slippery slope when you start dehumanizing people in this way. It is what the Nazis did. It’s what slave owners did. It is not what Americans do.”

