Emma Gonzalez: ‘Go Serve your F–king Country’ If You Want to Shoot an AR-15 for Fun

[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE]

Thursday at the Education Writers Association’s Education Week forum, Parkland, FL Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and gun control activist Emma González urged those to “go join the Army” if they wanted to “have fun shooting off a weapon.”

González said, “It’s just cheaper to take away the guns that aren’t imperative to living in America. You don’t need an AR-15 to protect yourself in bed from a robber at night. You don’t need an AR-15 to have fun at a shooting range.”

She added. “Go join the Army if you want to have fun shooting off a weapon. And serve your fucking country. Excuse my language.”

