Ingraham on Trump MS-13 ‘Animal’ Remarks: ‘This Is Why Trump Got Elected — By Speaking Bluntly and Honestly’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham applauded President Donald Trump for speaking “bluntly and honestly” when referring to MS-13 gang member as “animals.”

Ingraham credited that style for Trump’s 2016 win and said he would win again if he maintained that style.

“This is why Trump got elected — by speaking bluntly and honestly, not a lot of concern for political correctness. Frankly, a lot of people are done with that anyway. But he is talking about the challenges facing America — law and order, safety on the streets, law and order and the border. He changed the political landscape, and he frustrated liberal narratives by speaking to the people as they speak among themselves. And if he keeps up that focus and he keeps speaking truth to power, he’ll get elected again. And perhaps, that’s why the left is acting like a pack of wild animals over a side comment by Donald Trump.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor