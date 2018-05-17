Mark Levin Calls on Trump to Appoint Commission to Clean Up the Intel Community — ‘To Hell with Jeff Sessions’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” nationally syndicated radio Mark Levin argued that what the Mueller investigation had revealed was not Russian conclusion in the 2016 presidential election, but that the greatest perpetrator against the American people was the federal government.

Levin argued for President Donald Trump to appoint a commission to clean up agencies within the intelligence community and that it should be done regardless of what Attorney General Jeff Sessions says.

“I would also tell him, and I’ve said this before myself — we need to fix this,” he said. “We can’t have in another election where the federal government, our United States government, is interfering with an election. And so, what I think the president needs to do to appoint a commission of five or seven people … top-notch men from prior administrations and women, and appoint them and say fix the FBI at the top, fix the CIA, fix intelligence agencies. We can’t allow it to happen to another president of the United States. To hell with, sorry Jeff, with Jeff Sessions and all of the other people. The president should take responsibility. You are talking about spies in the Trump administration. You’re talking about a failed FISA court. This is incredible stuff.”

