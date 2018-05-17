Redskins Rookie RB Derrius Guice: I Wouldn’t Skip WH Visit — ‘What You Want Me to Do, Hate a Guy That’s Running This Country?’

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice said he would visit President Donald Trump in the White House if invited, calling it “the chance of a lifetime.”

“If I get the chance, yeah. That’s the chance of a lifetime,” Guice said of visiting. “They got a lot of history in that White House.”

The former LSU star also stated, “I mean, [Trump]’s running this country. What you want me to do, hate a guy that’s running this country?”

