GOP Sen Thune: ‘I Highly Doubt’ Mueller Probe Will End in Impeachment Referral

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Happening Now.” Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said he express his doubt that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe would conclude with a report to Congress detailing impeachable offenses.

Thune said, “The American people at some point are going to tire of this, and many of them have already put it in their rearview mirrors.”

When asked if he believed there will be an impeachment referral to Congress, Thune added, “I would highly doubt that would be the case. I think it’s in the president’s best interest and the American people’s best interest that the facts and the truth get out there. That the conclusions be reached. They’ve investigated everything and interviewed everybody and have had months and months of this now to do this and I think it’s time for them to begin to start winding this down. I hope that happens sooner rather than later, because I don’t think it’s in anybody’s best interest to drag these sorts of things out forever and for them to become an unending sort of campaign.”

