Tucker Carlson: ‘MS-13 Is a Living Reminder That the Left’s Position on Immigration Is Fundamentally a Lie’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson challenged Democrats that objected to President Donald Trump’s remarks earlier this week about the gang MS-13.

Carlson said the inspiration for that backlash aimed at Trump for those comments was that it challenged the left’s view on immigration — an idea that all immigrants are good.

“Why would the left be defending the country’s most violent street gang?” Carlson said. “Trump has made them irrational. That is part of it. But the left also senses a threat to its basic worldview. MS-13 is a living reminder that the left’s position on immigration is fundamentally a lie. The media tell you every day that every immigrant, legal or not, is a future brain surgeon or tech company founder. Therefore, immigration controls are unnecessary.”

“If they admit MS-13 is bad and must be stopped, they’d have to also admit that when some countries send their people here, they aren’t sending their best,” he continued. “A lot of immigrants are great, for sure. Some are rapists, though. Some joint MS-13. That’s just true. They aren’t all the same because people aren’t all the same. That’s the point of our immigration law. They’re not the same. We should sort the good from the bad.”

