MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: ‘We Have Now Let Down the Parkland Students’

Friday on MSNBC’s special coverage of the Sante Fe shooting, “Deadline: White House” anchor Nicolle Wallace said her first thought was of “the Parkland kids” and how they’ve been “let down the Parkland students by letting another mass school shooting happen on our watch.”

Partial transcript as follows:

WALLACE: I thought of the Parkland kids first. And—and I thought about how this must re-traumatize them. I think it’s been maybe not quite 100 days since that tragedy. And they burst onto the scene as these activists that gave grown ups hope for the first time in a really long time. You were on set with me during that, we were all on TV together.”

WILLIAMS: Yeah.

WALLLACE: And I wonder how they feel today. They are now in a club, a very, very, very sad and horrific club to be in, where they’ve been on the receiving end of gunfire at their school, the place where, as a mom, I leave my child every day. I pray to God that he is safe. He is six and he has active shooter training. And that’s America in 2018. I—you know, I think we are way past the point of there being the right time to have this debate. And I think we’ve now let down the Parkland students by letting another mass school shooting happen on our watch.