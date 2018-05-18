Nielsen: Democrats Owe Trump Apology for Distorting MS-13 Remarks

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called on Democrats who distorted President Donald Trump’s “animal” comment about MS-13 to “apologize.”

Nielsen said, “I have to be honest. I was a bit horrified. The president was very clear; if you listen to the tape or if you were in the room, it was clear he was talking about MS-13.”

She continued, “This is a gang whose very motto is ‘rape, control, and kill.’ The instances of the brutality and the violence that they conduct on communities is well documented. Everything from a sex-trafficked woman whose head was bashed in 28 times to a gentleman who was stabbed 100 times, decapitated, and then his heart was taken out. So, if anyone wants to quibble about whether we should call those people animals, perhaps the quibble should be whether we call them something worse.”

She added, “Personally, I think those lawmakers owe the president an apology. They are distorting facts in a very dangerous way. The president is trying to protect Americans. He’s making clear that he will not stand for this violence in our communities and here you have elected members of Congress pretending that he’s talking about something entirely different. It’s dangerous, it’s inappropriate, and frankly, it’s just unprofessional.”

