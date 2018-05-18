Rob Reiner Warns of ‘Destruction of Democracy’ — Says MSNBC ‘Under Attack, Criticizes Fox News, Breitbart for Being ‘Aligned’ with Trump

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” actor Rob Reiner said left-leaning media outlets like MSNBC were “under attack” and warned we would witness whether or not “democracy survives.”

Reiner also attacked Fox News, Breitbart News and others during his commentary.

Reiner said, “We have never seen anything like this. We have a foreign power, basically trying to undermine our democracy and the possibility that the president of the United States is in conspiracy with that foreign power. This has never happened before in this country. You can see why the other side is putting out a full court press because they know that what’s coming down the pipe, conceivably, it is the biggest scandal in American history and we are fighting right now for the soul of our democracy.”

He continued, “If you look at your specific ads that you have for your network, there are two ads that you run, which basically focus on the importance of a free and independent media and a free press. You are under attack. The press is under attack and right now, if you remove the ability to get the truth out, then you are going to have the destruction of democracy. We don’t have anymore — there’s no checks and balances coming from Congress. Right now, the courts are holding, but this is the first time in American history where you have a state-run television — Fox, Breitbart, Sinclair, Alex Jones aligned with the president of the United States. It’s very, very tough. The battle lines have been drawn. We are going to see whether or not democracy survives.”

He added, “I have hope that democracy will survive. We have been tested before. Make no mistake about it. We are being tested right now as to whether or not 241 years of self-rule will emerge.”

