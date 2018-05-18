Texas AG: ‘Disarming Law-Abiding Citizens Doesn’t Actually Protect Our Children’

Texas AG: "The more we regulate, the more time we lose and the more people we're going to lose. I would prefer to have people in place to protect our children, not leave it open for someone who's not going to follow a gun law to come in and kill as many children as they want to." pic.twitter.com/ZdIh6vlk84

During an interview with CBS on Friday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) stated, “disarming law-abiding citizens doesn’t actually protect our children. It puts them at greater risk.”

Paxton said, “People like this are not going to follow gun regulations. Law-abiding citizens will. And so, disarming law-abiding citizens doesn’t actually protect our children. It puts them at greater risk. And the more we regulate, the more time we lose, and the more people we’re going to lose. So, I would prefer to have people that were in place to protect our children, not leave it open for somebody who’s not going to follow a gun law to come in and kill as many children as they want to.”

(h/t Grabien)

