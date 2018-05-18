Weiss: The NRA ‘Has Donald Trump Grabbed by the Pussy,’ ‘Disgusting’ We’re Not Doing Everything to Stop Shootings

New York Times Opinion Staff Editor and Writer Bari Weiss argued the NRA “has Donald Trump grabbed by the pussy,” and “the fact that we are not trying to do everything possible to try and stop these shootings is disgusting.”

During a discussion on the president’s behavior, host Bill Maher said Trump’s “poll numbers keep going up. He’s in the mid-40s now. That’s normal territory for presidents, and Americans, 13% of them think he’s honest. They don’t care.”

Weiss responded, “I wonder if they’ll start to care if we continue to have these school shootings.” She continued that the “Access Hollywood” tape made her unable to vote for Trump before saying, “Well, the NRA has grabbed — has Donald Trump grabbed by the pussy, okay? And it is absolutely — it’s appalling, the fact that we are not trying to do everything possible to try and stop these shootings is disgusting. You have to be 25 years old to rent a car. Why don’t you have to be 25 years old to buy a gun?”

Weiss continued that she’s “for trying everything.” She specifically referenced not naming school shooters and holding the father of the Texas school shooter criminally liable because the shooter used his father’s guns.

She also argued that we don’t want to say presidents are responsible for mass shootings that occur during their tenure, but agreed with Maher and columnist Dan Savage that Trump has been a “disinhibitor.”

