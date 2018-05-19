De Niro as Robert Mueller Confronts Baldwin’s Trump in SNL ‘Sopranos’ Finale Parody

For its season finale cold open, “Saturday Night Live” parodied the final scene in “The Sopranos” with Robert De Niro playing FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller confronting Alec Baldwin’s President Donald Trump.

The skit opens with Baldwin as Trump walking into Holsten’s Restaurant in Bloomfield, NJ, turning on Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,'” joined by Kate McKinnon as Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a booth. The two discuss Giuliani’s many Fox News Channel appearances.

“Don’t worry, I told them that you were openly colluding with Russia, but then I ended with, ‘So what!’” McKinnon says.

Ben Stiller as Trump lawyer Michael Cohen enters and says he has been preparing to go to jail.

Donald Jr., played by Mikey Day sat with Baldwin, McKinnon and Stiller, and the four toasted “a great first year of the Russia investigation” right before De Niro as Mueller walks in, sits at a table in the corner and watches on.

De Niro eventually walks by the booth, points to show he is watching them and the scene ends abruptly, just like in “The Sopranos” finale.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent