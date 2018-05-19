Matthews: Trump ‘So Concerned With His Political Survival, He Dare Not Consider the Survival of Our Youth’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews stated President Trump will react in a political manner to the Texas school shooting by doing nothing

Matthews said, “I know how President Trump will react to this latest school shooting. He will react politically. He will do nothing. That is true now more than ever. Trump is in a bunker right now. He needs his coalition to stand hard. He can’t afford the slightest sign of weakness, or even reasonableness. It’s the Trump right or wrong crowd he needs now, the people who don’t ask questions.”

He added, “[W]e find ourselves led by a president so concerned with his political survival, he dare not consider the survival of our youth. But then again, it is consistent with how he operates, how he lives, for Donald J. Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett