Bernie Sanders: ‘Pathetic’ Trump, GOP ‘Don’t Have the Guts’ to Stand Up to the NRA

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said school shootings happen because President Donald Trump and the Republicans “don’t have the guts to stand up” to the National Rifle Association.

When asked if the Senate has done enough on gun control, Sanders shouted, “Of course not! Of course not, but it’s like every other issue. The American people are united overwhelmingly, gun owners, non-gun owners, gun safety, gun legislation, expand background checks, do away with the loophole — ”

He continued, “It’s a three-letter word. It’s the NRA, and it’s Trump and the Republicans who don’t have the guts to stand up to these people, and that’s pretty pathetic.”

