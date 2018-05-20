Dem Sen Warner: No ‘Single Piece of Legislation’ Would Have Stopped TX School Shooting

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said there was not “a single piece of legislation” that would have prevented the recent school shooting in Texas.

Warner said, “I don’t think there’s a single piece of legislation, but there’s a series of actions. Are there things we can do that would improve the safety of our schools? Absolutely.”

He continued, “Should there be more mental health counseling for troubled teens, the number of the incidents caused by young men time and time again? Absolutely. Making sure people are safer with their own firearms? Absolutely.”

