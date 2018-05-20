Dershowitz: ‘Mistake’ to Appoint Special Counsel to Probe Russian Meddling

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said it was a “mistake” to appoint a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Dershowitz said, “I think it was a mistake to appoint a special counsel. They should have appointed a non-partisan independent commission, like 9/11, to find out how this election went wrong.”

He added, “This is one of the worst in modern history, with the Russian attempts to influence, other attempts by Gulf countries to influence, the existence of FBI agents trying to desperately turn the election away from Trump. We should have had a massive investigation, and then we should change the laws to make it clear what you can do and what you can’t do. I don’t think this investigation has gotten us what we need to know, knowledge and information on how to prevent this in the future.”

