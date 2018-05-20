Dershowitz: Rosenstein Should Recuse Himself From Mueller Probe — ‘He Is a Witness’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should recuse himself from the special counsel’s probe on Russian election meddling in the 2016 presidential election given that he is “the main witness.”

Dershowitz said, “One person should be recused, and that’s Rod Rosenstein because he is a witness. He’s the main witness. There was never a need for special counsel. Special counsel have targets. They are looking to try to find crimes against people. That doesn’t serve the interests of America. America’s interest is served by finding out the truth, the facts, changing the law, and making sure it never happens again.”

