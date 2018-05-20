Nunes: If Informant Reporting Is True, It Is a ‘Absolute Red Line,’ ‘This Is Over’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said if the reports of a potential FBI informant in the 2016 presidential campaign of President Donald Trump were true that is an “absolute red line.”

Nunes said, “If any of that is true, if they ran a spy ring or informant ring and paying people within the Trump campaign — if any of that is true, that is an absolute red line.”

He continued, “If they paid someone, it’s an absolute red line, and this is over with. I don’t know how to say this. There is no possible way that we should be allowing — even if it was legal, we should never allow this in this country. Congress should not allow for anything like this to ever occur again to any political campaign if it in fact happened. This is why I’ll say again all they have to do is provide us documentation.”

He added, “What I’m saying when I say it’s over is this whole thing is a scam. There is real abuse here.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN