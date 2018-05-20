Majority Whip Scalise: FBI Needs to Stop ‘Running Around on Witch Hunts’

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said the FBI needed “to stop running around on witch hunts.”

Partial transcript as follows:

BARTIROMO: Of course this enormous story about the abuse of power at the top of the FBI and DOJ is taking a lot of the oxygen in the room. I don’t know where we will be in that regard come November but we will be watching that story line as well.

SCALISE: Absolutely. I’m real concerned again when you see all the leaks. We just saw Chairman Nunes talk about all the problems he is experiencing. They can’t get the right documents from the FBI, yet every conversation they have is leaked out like a sieve. The FBI needs to get their house back in order. They need to stop running around on witch hunts and focus on their main objectives and that’s helping keep this country safe.